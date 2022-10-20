Ipswich Novotel hotel asylum seeker plan unsustainable, warns council
Home Office plans to house 200 asylum seekers in a town centre hotel will put an "unsustainable" strain on local services, a council has said.
Some workers at the Novotel Hotel in Ipswich have been warned they face redundancy over the plans.
Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said it was "absolutely disgraceful" staff were being laid off and warned about the impact on tourism.
The Home Office and hotel have been approached for comment.
The BBC has seen a letter to Novotel staff outlining Home Office plans to bring in its own catering staff, putting restaurant and kitchen staff at risk.
'Easy touch'
Labour councillor Mr Ellesmere said the town was already housing asylum seekers in another hotel and other areas "aren't doing their fair share".
"The people coming to our shores have been through absolutely terrible experiences and we need to get them help that they are due," he said.
"[But] this is a hotel in the centre of Ipswich, it is one of our largest hotels and we're concerned about what effect that will have on attracting visitors to the town.
"We're seeing a new hotel open... and other areas of the country, which currently aren't housing any asylum seekers, aren't doing their fair share and we're having more pressure put on services in Ipswich."
The town's Conservative MP Tom Hunt also warned the plan would "put pressure on local public services".
He called in the House of Commons for the "new home secretary to prioritise the unsustainable practice of accommodating illegal immigrants in hotels and throw their support behind the Rwanda plan".
Speaking ahead of the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss, Mr Ellesmere said: "Just as we are seeing in other areas of government, there is chaos in the asylum and immigration system.
"I don't think the government has a coherent plan on what to do with asylum seekers, so they just latch on to areas which have already provided accommodation and see them as an easy touch, instead of putting the hard work into insuring there are hubs of support throughout the country."
