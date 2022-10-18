Leiston murder probe begins after man stabbed in house
- Published
A man has died after being stabbed at a house in Leiston, prompting a murder probe.
Suffolk Police were called by an ambulance crew at 20:50 BST on Monday to reports a man had been assaulted and an address in Old School Close.
The victim, a 41-year-old, was taken to Ipswich Hospital and he was pronounced dead there.
A 29-year-old man from Leiston, who was also taken to hospital, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
He was admitted for treatment while initially under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.
He was then re-arrested on suspicion of murder and transferred to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Suffolk Police said they believed the victim and suspect were known to each other and they were treating it as an isolated incident.
A police presence remained in place at four addresses in Old School Close, all of which are connected with inquiries into the attack and an earlier linked incident, the force said.
The force has asked any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.
