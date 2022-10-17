Great Waldingfield man charged over mum and daughter deaths
A man has been charged with two counts of murder after a mother and her 12-year-old daughter were found dead at their home.
Jillu Nash, 44, and Louise Nash were found in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk, on 8 September.
A post-mortem examination found Louise was stabbed in the abdomen and her mother died from pressure on the neck.
Suffolk Police said Peter Nash, 46, of the same address, was due before Ipswich magistrates later.
