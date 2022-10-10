Wild swimming: Anglian Water to take samples at rivers
A water firm will pay for river water quality samples to be taken at three wild swimming areas.
Samples from the Cam at Cambridge, the Deben at Woodbridge, Suffolk, and the Waveney at Bungay on the Norfolk/Suffolk border, would be analysed, Anglian Water said.
Local river groups had been considering applying for a formal bathing water designation in the areas.
Anglian Water said they would review the results and make changes as needed.
Getting a formal bathing water designation from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs means the Environment Agency will then put a plan in place to monitor and protect the site.
By law, the local council must display information about water quality and pollution sources during the summer bathing season from 15 May to 30 September.
In August, Ufford Parish Council carried out testing at a local bathing site following concerns about the water quality in the Deben and found high levels of E.coli bacteria, which can cause illness in humans.
The company said that, depending on the results, it would review what action was needed at its own treatment works and networks to make the stretches of river safe to swim in.
Currently, the only two rivers with designated bathing water in the UK are the River Wharfe at Ilkley, West Yorkshire, and Wolvercote Mill at Port Meadow, Oxford.
Anglian Water said its Get River Positive campaign aimed to "transform river health across the region".
It said it was committed to ensuring that storm overflows and sewage treatment works did not harm rivers and was aiming to ensure that by 2030.
Sampling would take place under the guidance of the Centre for Research into Environment and Health, which is affiliated with the World Health Organisation.
Collecting water quality data was not compulsory as part of an application for bathing water designation, but Anglian Water said it hoped providing baseline data would give information and assurance for people using rivers for leisure.
Dr Robin Price, director of quality and environment for Anglian Water, said: "We want people to know we are listening - as part of Get River Positive we're committed to playing our part in making that happen by ensuring our operations are not the reason for poor river health, but, as importantly, we'll work to bring the right people together who also have a role to play."
