Ed Sheeran is spotted playing in Ipswich
- Published
Ed Sheeran has been spotted playing an impromptu gig in Ipswich.
Crowds gathered to watch the star as he performed his hit song The A Team outside the town hall.
Speaking to the crowd he said: "I've played so many shows here and have such love for this place - I'm so happy to be back here."
The singer grew up in Framlingham in Suffolk and still has a home there, and is also an Ipswich Town fan.
He told the crowd: "I haven't been back to play a show in Ipswich since I played the Chantry Park shows, but those Chantry Park shows were the first I'd probably done since 2010."
He played hits including Sing, Don't and Overpass Graffiti from his latest album.
Ciaran Smith, who stopped to watch the performance, said Sheeran spotted a young boy with a guitar in the crowd and offered to give the youngster his guitar when he finished playing.
Arthur, 11, was on his way to a guitar lesson when he heard Sheeran was playing and decided to abandon the lesson in favour of seeing the singer perform.
At the end of the gig, Sheeran signed his guitar with 'Arthur keep playing!'.
Holly Williamson 43, from Ipswich, was with her children when she spotted the impromptu concert.
She said: "It was such a lovely atmosphere, my children have never got to see Ed Sheeran before and it made their day.
"He's such an amazing local celebrity who is so down to earth and a man of the people."
The singer announced on his Instagram Story he was was about to do a free gig near Ipswich Town Hall after buying a guitar at local shop Music World.
Well, that doesn’t happen every day… working from Ipswich Town Hall today and ‘bump’ into Ed Sheeran doing a gig!Posted by Ipswich Borough Council on Friday, October 7, 2022
