Suffolk woman's long Covid diagnosis was lung cancer
A woman with inoperable lung cancer has said she might have been treated sooner if she had received a face-to-face health assessment.
Caroline Page, from Woodbridge, Suffolk, had been attending long Covid sessions run by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT).
The councillor said her breathlessness and fatigue symptoms were eventually diagnosed as cancer by her GP.
The trust said it was "keen to listen and support" her further.
The Liberal Democrat, who serves on Suffolk County Council, said that after contracting Covid-19 in late 2020 she felt unwell and was referred to a long Covid service and attended virtual sessions by early 2021.
She carried on feeling unwell and went to her GP with her symptoms at the beginning of 2022 and had tests on her lungs.
In August, she was diagnosed with lung cancer.
"What's happened to me is very, very serious, but I would absolutely not put it on the shoulders of the GP, it is the fault of ESNEFT," she said.
"It's because they commissioned long Covid services which did not include the GP or the hospital."
She said the service "was not fit for purpose because it was designed to be delivered virtually" and believed that if she had been seen by a GP it might have been diagnosed earlier.
Ms Page said she has always been very active, used to walk and cycle every day, and could work for hours and not get tired.
She said it was important to understand your body, and for anyone who has been feeling very unwell for a very long time "to just double check you haven't been misdiagnosed".
Dr Angela Tillett, chief medical officer at ESNEFT, said the trust was sorry to hear of her concerns.
"We would urge her to contact our dedicated Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) team so we can discuss her care at Ipswich Hospital with her directly," she said.
"We are very keen to listen and to support her further."
Ms Page believed that her cancer could now be controlled.
"My friends and colleagues say I'm a pretty tough old bird and I plan on carrying on," she added.
