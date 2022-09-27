Cost of living crisis: Ipswich council buildings to become 'warm banks'
- Published
A council is opening up its buildings to help people keep warm this winter as the cost of living crisis deepens.
Ipswich Borough Council will create "warm banks" from mid-October, once temperatures drop below 15C (59F).
Hot drinks, free wi-fi and microwave facilities will be available in council-run spaces, with a sports centre also offering showers for £1.
Councillor Neil MacDonald said it would give people in need "a free, safe and warm space".
The scheme is part of the council's proposed Cost of Living Charter, which will go before its executive committee on 4 October.
The charters says rising costs of fuel, food and other essentials had "put many households at greater risk of both immediate hardship and reduced opportunity and wellbeing."
It adds that groups particularly affected include single people on low incomes (on benefits or in work), families with children, including lone parents, those living with disabilities and pensioners.
"This Cost-of-Living Charter sets out our commitment to helping local people with the impact of the cost-of-living crisis," Councillor MacDonald said.
"A key part of this is providing 'warm banks' at some of our facilities, giving people who are unable to afford to heat their homes a free, safe and warm space to spend time during the winter period."
The council will use Gallery 3 at Ipswich Town Hall, Reg Driver Centre in Christchurch Park and community rooms at the council's sports centre where people can pay £1 for a warm shower.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk