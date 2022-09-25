Suffolk hit by fourth case of bird flu in a week
- Published
A fourth case of bird flu has been identified in Suffolk in a week.
The Animal and Plant Health Agency said the highly pathogenic avian influenza - H5N1 - was confirmed at premises near Hadleigh on Saturday.
It said a 1.9-mile (3km) protection zone and six-mile (10km) surveillance zone had been placed around the site.
Three other cases were found in the past week in Fakenham Magna, near Honington, which Suffolk Trading Standards described as "very worrying".
No further details about the latest case and which birds were affected have been released.
Cases have also been confirmed in Clacton in Essex and Attleborough in Norfolk.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk