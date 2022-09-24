Stowmarket cadets honour 'forgotten' 1941 plane crash crew
- Published
A group of cadets researching war graves led to a memorial being created in honour of a crew of a Wellington bomber that crashed in 1941.
The Stowmarket Air Cadets found five graves with the same date in a Suffolk churchyard.
Their further research uncovered the story of the plane crash and they decided to fundraise for a memorial at the unmarked site in Great Finborough.
A parade was held to dedicate the memorial.
"It's such a big thing for the squadron to have installed something permanent and lasting to remember a crew who otherwise would have been forgotten," said Flt Lt Paula Houghton, from RAF Air Cadets 1331 Stowmarket Squadron.
The cadets came across the graves at Ringshall churchyard while undertaking a project with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
They raised more than £2,000 through a sponsored walk for the memorial to honour the crew of the 99 Squadron Wellington Bomber that crashed on 29 September 1941, during World War Two.
Current members of the 99 Squadron from Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, attended the dedication of the memorial.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk