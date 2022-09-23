Great Waldingfield murders : Family pays tribute to mother and daughter
- Published
The family of a mother and daughter who were found fatally injured at home say they are devastated by their deaths.
Jillu Nash, 44, and her 12-year-old daughter Louise were found dead at a property in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk, on 8 September.
In a statement their family said they "have been struck by utter devastation and despair".
A 46-year-old man found injured at the property has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains there in a stable condition.
In a statement the family said: "We, the family of Jillu and Louise Nash, have been struck by utter devastation, despair and pain by the tragic way the beautiful little lives of a young mother and a child have ended and from whom we are now separated forever.
"Our only solace is that Jillu and Louise are together in heaven eternally. This catastrophe will never leave us and the pain will stay in our hearts forever."
They also thanked Suffolk Police and the local community for their well wishes and help.
"We are astounded and comforted to learn of the way our daughter and granddaughter touched the hearts of so many in the Sudbury community," they added.
Post-mortem examinations concluded the daughter's cause of death was a stab wound to the abdomen and the mother's was pressure on the neck.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk