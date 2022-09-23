Sizewell C: Planning shake-up 'runs roughshod over objectors'
A government shake-up of planning which could bring forward the building of Sizewell C is "deeply dismaying", campaigners said.
New legislation aims to cut planning rules and get rid of environmental assessments to speed up construction.
The nuclear power station in Suffolk is among projects to be "accelerated as fast as possible", the Treasury said.
Together Against Sizewell C (TASC) said the plan "rode roughshod over the ability to fight damaging projects".
The scheme, currently estimated to cost £20bn, was given government approval in July, against the advice of the Planning Inspectorate.
The new plant would be built by French-owned EDF next to the existing Sizewell B, which is still generating electricity, and Sizewell A, which has been decommissioned.
TASC has instigated a judicial review process over the planning approval, claiming it was illegal.
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, who gave Sizewell the go ahead when he was business secretary, made the latest announcement as part of his Autumn statement.
New legislation would be brought forward to "address barriers by reducing unnecessary burdens to speed-up the delivery of much-needed infrastructure", the Treasury said.
The Treasury said it hoped the vast majority of projects - including roads, railway stations, and offshore wind farms - would begin construction by the end of 2023, subject to the appropriate consent and funding.
The list includes the Norwich Western Link and Cambridge South railway station.
TASC added that the "burden" of environmental assessments and bureaucracy in the consultation process was appropriate for a project such as Sizewell C, which is in the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Anti-nuclear campaigners have objected to the plant on several grounds, including that it would be built next to the RSPB's Minsmere nature reserve and have a negative effect on wildlife.
Greenpeace has called the project an "expensive white elephant" that was "trashing an important nature reserve".
"A significant proportion of the delays to the Sizewell C planning process have been down to EDF stalling and changing its delivery ideas rather than the planning system," TASC said.
The government wants to build eight new nuclear power plants in a bid to reduce the UK's dependence on fossil fuels and energy imports.
