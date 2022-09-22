Great Waldingfield: Double murder arrest man remains in hospital
A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a mother and daughter remains in hospital, police said.
Jillu Nash, 44, and her 12-year-old daughter Louise were found dead at a property in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk, on 8 September.
A 46-year-old man was found inside the property and was detained by officers before being taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Suffolk Police said the man was still in hospital in a stable condition.
Post-mortem examinations concluded the daughter's cause of death was a stab wound to the abdomen and the mother's was pressure on the neck.
The force appealed for anyone with information to contact officers on the non-emergency number 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.
