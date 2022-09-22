A14: Man charged after motorcyclist dies in crash with lorry
- Published
A man has been charged after a 61-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash on the A14 near Ipswich.
Suffolk Police was called to the collision at about 06:00 BST on Wednesday.
Sergejs Baikovs, 33, of Tattershall Road in Boston, Lincolnshire, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving
He is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court.
Both carriageways of the A14 were closed on Wednesday between Sproughton and the junction 53 Whitehouse interchange while an investigation took place and to allow for recovery of the vehicles, the force said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.