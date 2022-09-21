Grade II listed former Ipswich church to become live music venue
A former church is to become a music venue and community space after planners decided to back the project.
Ipswich Borough Council approved the conversion of St Stephen's Church in Arras Square, into a cultural hub.
The space, which was a tourist information centre until 2020, served as part of the Sound City weekend.
Sounds East chief executive, Joe Bailey, said getting planning approval was "a very important step in changing the cultural landscape of Ipswich".
The Grade II listed building, which is owned by the borough council, will be renamed The Church.
The tenants, Sounds East CIC, have been awarded a 20-year lease to run events from the venue which will open in June, when a new music festival also being run by the organisers is launched.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the space would operate as an art and cultural community space during the day, while in the evenings would become a venue for music, comedy and poetry, with bar facilities.
Mr Bailey said it would have a capacity for 225 people and he hoped to get more touring bands coming to play in Ipswich.
"Lots of up and coming bands that you might hear on BBC 6 Music... as well as local bands and those from around the world," said Mr Bailey.
He said the team worked tirelessly with the council "to realise this vision", and have secured funding of some £450,000 - made up of £300,000 from the Suffolk Inclusive Growth Investment Fund (SIGIF) with £150,000 provided by Ipswich Borough Council.
Work to bring the building up to scratch would include provision of toilets, sound-proofing, additional electrical supply, repositioning of the font, new heating and preserving or relocating wall-hunt hatchment panels.
The council report said: "Ipswich is missing the opportunity to attract performers who will tour to other nearby towns and cities.
"There is an opportunity to work collaboratively with the operator and other surrounding businesses and organisations to improve this area and create an active public realm area."
The tenants also run St Matthew's Baths building for live music, and The Smokehouse, both of which were used for the Sound City Ipswich festival.
