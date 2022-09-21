A14 at Ipswich closed after crash between motorbike and lorry

The A14 is closed eastbound between junctions 54 at Sproughton and 55 at Copdock

The A14 near Ipswich has been closed due to a crash between a motorbike and a lorry.

Suffolk Police said it was called to the collision between junction 54 at Sproughton and junction 55 at the A12/Copdock Interchange shortly after 06:00 BST.

Both carriageways were closed, however the westbound section reopened just after 08:00.

The eastbound carriageway remained closed, National Highways said.

National Highways added: "At this stage there is no timeframe when the road will reopen."

