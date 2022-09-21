A14 at Ipswich closed after crash between motorbike and lorry
The A14 near Ipswich has been closed due to a crash between a motorbike and a lorry.
Suffolk Police said it was called to the collision between junction 54 at Sproughton and junction 55 at the A12/Copdock Interchange shortly after 06:00 BST.
Both carriageways were closed, however the westbound section reopened just after 08:00.
The eastbound carriageway remained closed, National Highways said.
National Highways added: "At this stage there is no timeframe when the road will reopen."
UPDATE..The westbound carriageway is now open on the #A14 near #Ipswich. The eastbound carriageway remains closed by @SuffolkPolice between J52-J55 due to a serious collision. For more details see the below link:https://t.co/ekjCHmd3di pic.twitter.com/JpqaXTulVa— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) September 21, 2022
