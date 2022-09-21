East Suffolk awarded £2.4m to help end rough sleeping
A £2.4m grant from the government would have a "significant positive impact" on work to end rough sleeping, a council said.
East Suffolk District Council was one of 303 local authorities that received a share of the government's £500m rough sleeping initiative.
The council said the money would go towards "additional emergency accommodation and resources".
Councillor Richard Kerry said it was a "considerable funding commitment".
The money awarded would cover three years and also be used to provide "valuable services across the district", the Conservative-run council said.
The funding would also facilitate a partnership with Suffolk County Council to develop support not only for rough sleepers, but also for young people who require help to get them towards independent living.
'Long-term support'
Mr Kerry, cabinet member for housing at East Suffolk, said: "This will have a significant positive impact on the council's work towards ending rough sleeping.
"It's not just about giving someone a roof over their head, but also about providing tailored, long-term support to help rebuild the lives of vulnerable people with often complex needs - from finding work and managing finances, to accessing mental and physical health services.
"This will strengthen the ability of our housing team to deliver vital services and ensure that no one feels forced to sleep on our streets."
