Greater Anglia trains severely disrupted due to damaged lines

Greater Anglia said the disruption was expected to last most of the day

Trains between London and Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex are severely disrupted due to "extensive damage" to overhead electric lines.

Great Anglia said all lines were blocked due to damage to wires between Manningtree and Ipswich.

Services running through the stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Greater Anglia said engineers were working to complete repairs "as quickly as possible" but disruption was expected until the end of the day.

A limited replacement bus service is in place between Colchester and Ipswich.

Extra trains had been added to the schedule for people wanting to travel to pay their respects to the Queen.

