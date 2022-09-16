Greater Anglia trains severely disrupted due to damaged lines
- Published
Trains between London and Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex are severely disrupted due to "extensive damage" to overhead electric lines.
Great Anglia said all lines were blocked due to damage to wires between Manningtree and Ipswich.
Services running through the stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
Greater Anglia said engineers were working to complete repairs "as quickly as possible" but disruption was expected until the end of the day.
A limited replacement bus service is in place between Colchester and Ipswich.
Extra trains had been added to the schedule for people wanting to travel to pay their respects to the Queen.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.