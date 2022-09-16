Bill Turnbull: Tributes paid to broadcaster at funeral
Friends and colleagues of former BBC broadcaster Bill Turnbull have paid tribute to him at his funeral service.
Turnbull, who hosted BBC Breakfast for 15 years and was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, died on 31 August, aged 66.
His funeral service was held at the Holy Trinity Church in Blythburgh in Suffolk, where he had lived.
His BBC Breakfast co-host Sian Williams said he was "an extraordinary man".
Other broadcasters, including Charlie Stayt, Susanna Reid and Naga Munchetty, were among those at the private ceremony.
Turnbull's two sons and son-in-law were among the six pallbearers carrying his oak coffin, adorned with a red rose and purple bouquet, into the church.
Other famous names who attended included Martha Kearney, Mike Bushell, Louise Minchin, Charlotte Hawkins and Nick Robinson.
Williams, his friend of 30 years and BBC Breakfast co-host for more than a decade, said: "Bill was an extraordinary man and I don't think he quite ever realised the impact he had on other people.
"I met somebody just yesterday at the hospital where I work - he was a porter and he said 'I went to get checked [for prostate cancer] because Bill told me to' and that impact has been felt throughout the UK.
"He was a mate, he was a very loyal friend, and he was great to sit next to for 11 years. We trusted one another and respected one another... I'll remember him with a smile, he made me laugh."
Turnbull hosted BBC Breakfast for 15 years and also fronted Songs of Praise and game show Think Tank.
After leaving the BBC in 2016, he joined Classic FM and continued presenting shows on the network until recently.
A signed Wycombe Wanderers shirt with the number 60 had been placed on a bench outside the church to mark Turnbull's support for the football club.
Current BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty, who shared the red sofa with Turnbull for several years, said: "He was passionate about the job and passionate about the journalism and passionate about the audience.
"The audience was all that mattered, and all that does matter, and Bill never forgot that - he was a joy to sit beside."
She added that she would remember Turnbull as a "funny, charming, cheeky guy".
Williams added: "I wish he were able to understand how much he was valued, and I think it is incredible the number of people here who just wanted to come and celebrate and pay their respects to him.
"I think the reason that so many people have turned out today to pay their respects - to think about him and share memories of him and to celebrate him - is because he was a good man."