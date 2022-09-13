Queen Elizabeth II: Big screen to show funeral in Ipswich
The funeral service for the Queen will be shown on a big screen in Ipswich.
Ipswich Borough Council said the screening of the service, which is taking place at Westminster Abbey, London, at 11:00 BST on Monday, will be held on the Cornhill.
It said it decided to broadcast the service after 6,500 people gathered to hear Sunday's proclamation reading.
There would be limited seating for those who needed it, but people could also take their own chairs, it added.
Lord-Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, said: "In view of the enormous numbers that attended the reading of the proclamation on Sunday, I think this is a very good idea and it will give the people of Suffolk an opportunity to gather together to mourn our great Queen."
