Port of Felixstowe: Further strike action planned
Further strike action is being planned at the UK's busiest container port over a pay dispute.
The Port of Felixstowe said it had received notice from Unite the union, with workers due to walk out from 27 September until 5 October.
About 1,900 members of the union took industrial action there for eight days last month.
The company said there was no prospect of an agreement being reached. The BBC has contacted the union for comment.
In a letter to members seen by the BBC, the port said workers would get a 7% pay rise plus a bonus of £500.
Unite was asking for a pay rise that would better match the rate of inflation, which is currently at about 10%.
In a statement on its website, the Port of Felixstowe said: "We are very disappointed that Unite has announced this further strike action at this time.
"The collective bargaining process has been exhausted and there is no prospect of agreement being reached with the union."
It added that it was in the process of implementing the 2022 pay award of 7% plus £500 which would be backdated to 1 January 2022.
The strike action will coincide with a two-week walkout by workers at the port of Liverpool, from 19 September to 3 October, also in a row over pay.
Last week, Unite national officer Robert Morton said the union was surveying members at the Port of Felixstowe "to determine which course of action they wish to take next".
