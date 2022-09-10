Former envoy Terry Waite on Queen's generosity after his release
- Published
A former Anglican envoy who was taken hostage trying to negotiate the release of British prisoners has been recalling his memories of Queen Elizabeth II.
Terry Waite, who lives in Bury St Edmunds, was taken captive in 1987 in Lebanon and freed in 1991 having been kept in solitary confinement.
He said he was invited to Balmoral by the Queen soon after being released and "still in a bit of a daze".
"I was told to stay as long as you like," he said.
Following his release there was an overwhelming media interest in the Archbishop of Canterbury's envoy, which made it hard for him to return to normality.
Speaking from his Suffolk home, he described a monarch who "recognised the fact we needed privacy and that this was a place where we could get privacy".
"Also she recognised I just needed time to get myself together and get the family together," he said.
The family were flown up by an RAF helicopter and stayed in a house on the estate that was normally used by Princess Anne.
The house had a well-stocked fridge and the Queen offered them cooking and cleaning services should they want it, along with a Land Rover.
He said she "left us alone" and that he was grateful for this.
"I wasn't up to much socialising," he said.
"Everything was laid on," said Mr Waite. "I never questioned it at the time but for me it was a real example of her personal care.
"She'd known about my involvement with hostages, she'd known the fact I'd spent obviously five years in very strict solitary confinement.
"And she knew also that after an experience of that kind one needed some time to come to life again."
Mr Waite said the press were still interested in him, and the "paparazzi" did appear in the woods on the estate, only "to be chased away".
The former envoy said he had "quite a number of good conversations" with Prince Philip during his stay and continued to exchange letters with him, up until his death in 2021.
He said the Queen possessed "a tremendous knowledge and understanding of the world".
"Such an interest in so many different subjects and people. A wonderful, warm, compassionate, generous person.
"I remember the Queen with deep affection and gratitude, we couldn't have had a better monarch," he said.