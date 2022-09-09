Ipswich half marathon postponed after Queen's death
- Published
A half marathon due to take place this weekend has been postponed following the death of the Queen.
The Ipswich Half Marathon was due to return on Sunday for the first time in three years following cancellations due to the Covid pandemic restrictions.
Organisers said the decision was made "as the nation enters a period of mourning".
"All our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very sad time," they said.
In a statement, organisers said: "When possible, we will provide further information about a new date for the event.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those associated with the Ipswich Half Marathon for their understanding and patience at this time."
The half marathon replaced the Great East Run which was axed earlier this year after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021. About 4,000 runners took part in the 13.1-mile run in 2019.
The organisers of the Great North Run on Tyneside, which is due to see 60,000 people run from Newcastle to South Shields with live coverage on BBC television, have said their event would go ahead on Sunday.
