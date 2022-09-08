Great Waldingfield: Double murder investigation after bodies found in house

Great Waldingfield signGeograph/Michael Garlick
Stab wounds were found on the bodies of two females found in a house in Great Waldingfield

A double murder investigation has been launched after the bodies of two females were found in a house in Suffolk.

Police were called to a property on Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield, near Sudbury, at about 09:55 BST.

They discovered the bodies of two females, who both had stab wounds, and a seriously injured man who was taken to hospital.

Suffolk Police said it believed all three people were known to each other.

A spokeswoman for the force said it was a contained incident and there was no wider threat to the community.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics