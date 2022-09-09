Queen Elizabeth II: Lord lieutenant leads tributes in Suffolk
The lord lieutenant of Suffolk has led tributes to the Queen following her death, calling her the "beating heart of our great nation".
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral on Thursday aged 96.
Clare, Countess of Euston, said the county was "completely devastated".
"Our grief is beyond all imagining," the lord lieutenant said. "The world has lost an incomparable Queen and woman, a leader for all time."
The announcement came a day after the Queen had to cancel a virtual privy council meeting on Wednesday, with doctors advising her to rest.
In a statement, Suffolk's lord lieutenant said: "We have heard the news that has been dreaded for so long.
"The beating heart of our great nation has been silenced. Our grief is beyond all imagining.
"The whole world has lost an incomparable queen and woman, a leader for all time.
"The whole world stands with its flags at half-mast. In our beloved Suffolk, a county the Queen had such a great affection for, we are completely devastated."
The Queen had a strong association with the county through her love of horseracing, having repeatedly visited Newmarket's racecourse over the years.
In November 2016 she unveiled a bronze statue of herself at the entrance to the racecourse, a gift from the town for her 90th birthday.
It shows her with a mare and a foal and was created by Etienne Millner, who sculpted the Queen, and Charlie Langton, who was responsible for the animals.
During the same visit the monarch officially opened the National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art.
Some of the Queen's race horses are based in Newmarket, with several of the town's trainers, including Sir Michael Stoute and John Godson.
Local politicians have also been sending their condolences and paying tribute to the Queen.
Health Secretary and Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey said her "thoughts and prayers" were with King Charles III and all the Royal Family.
West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock tweeted a statement saying he was "deeply saddened" and called the Queen "a rock of stability for our nation, and the world".
"Her service, dedication and duty have inspired us all," he added.
John Cook, the mayor of Ipswich, said he was expressing "his most profound sorrow" on behalf of the borough council, the town's residents and businesses to the King and the Royal Family.
He said: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ruled for longer than any other monarch in British History. Known for her sense of duty, the Queen was much loved by people in Ipswich, Suffolk and across the globe.
"Over the course of her long and illustrious reign she met millions of people across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the rest of the world.
"She dedicated her life to her family, her nation and to the Commonwealth."
