Drummer, 12, had mixed emotions joining Foo Fighters for Hawkins concert

Nandi Bushell performs at Wembley in concert for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkinscarlet Page/MBC/PA Wire
Nandi Bushell, 12, says Taylor Hawkins was one of her role models and called his death "a tragedy"

A 12-year-old drummer said she had mixed emotions performing at Wembley Stadium as part of a memorial concert for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Nandi Bushell, from Ipswich, joined the band onstage and took Hawkins' place on the drum stool for Learn To Fly.

Hawkins died earlier this year while the band were in South America.

Nandi said: "It was amazing to play Wembley, but at the same time it was really sad."

She was one of many musicians to fill Hawkins' seat on Saturday in London, including Blink-182's Travis Barker, Roger Taylor's son Rufus and Hawkins' 16-year-old son, Shane.

Taylor Hawkins, who died aged 50 in March, had drummed with the Foo Fighters since 1997
All the performers took a bow as the show ended, shortly before 22:30 BST

The young drummer, who attends Ipswich School, went viral after challenging Grohl to a drum battle during lockdown.

Grohl introduced her as "one of the most badass drummers I've ever met in my life".

She met Hawkins last year, and performed the song at Wembley with a set of drumsticks he had given her.

"It was an incredible experience and so fun and exciting, but it was a tragedy that Taylor died because he was an amazing musician," she said.

"He was really warm and friendly and it's such a tragedy he died because he was just the nicest person.

"It was so much fun. He was a role model ever since I was eight years old because I absolutely love the Foo Fighters.

"He was an amazing drummer."

Nandi Bushell jammed with Lenny Kravitz when she was nine years old

Justin Hawkins from Lowestoft band The Darkness sang at the concert alongside Wolfgang Van Halen and Dave Grohl.

