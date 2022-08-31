Ipswich theatre group's dream for a new home continues
A new site has been found to help a theatre company's "dream of building a new home" come true.
Gecko, an internationally acclaimed physical theatre company, had been due to move into premises along St Peter's Dock on Ipswich's waterfront.
However, Ipswich Borough Council said building on the site to the "necessary specification is technically difficult to achieve in a cost effective manner".
The council has earmarked land on West End Road for a purpose-built space.
Gecko's artistic director Amit Lahav said: "I am thrilled that together with Ipswich Borough Council we have been able to identify a site where we can continue our dream of building a new home."
He said it would be a studio facility in which they could "make work of excellence" and a space they could share with "national and international artists and our local community".
The council said the site identified was currently used as an overflow coach car park.
It said a report would be considered at the council's executive meeting on 6 September and the design and planning stages would start.
A further report was likely to be considered on the detail of the proposal in early 2023.
The council said the location change for the theatre company did not affect plans for a creative hub at the former Burton's factory that it bought for £210,000 in 2015.
The warehouse building, which had previously been identified for Gecko, is now due to become a restaurant.
"There are options being progressed for the other building, known as Burtons. Further details about this site will be announced in due course," the council added.
