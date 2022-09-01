Murdered man's brother praises support of Suffolk bleed control kits
- Published
The brother of a murdered man has praised the local community for supporting the installation of anti-bleeding kits.
Paul Stansby's charity, Be Lucky Anti-Crime Foundation, plans to install 42 kits in Ipswich and nearby areas.
The charity has installed 11 kits so far, with the Suffolk initiative expanding to have its first kit in Felixstowe.
Mr Stansby hopes people will see the kits and "put down the knives".
Bleed control kits contain instructions and emergency items, like bandages and specialised dressings, to help treat stab wounds.
The local community is standing together and "making a difference" with supporting the installation of the kits, he said.
His charity is working with the local council, police and businesses to install them.
"Without the people, the local businesses standing with us, this wouldn't be possible, so it's absolutely amazing," he said.
Mr Stansby said he hoped the presence of the kits would make "the change before they're actually needed".
His brother, Dean Stansby, was stabbed to death near Ipswich railway station in 2017.
Four men were jailed for life for the murder of the 41-year-old.
The Be Lucky Anti-Crime Foundation aims to raise awareness of knife crime.
Paul Stansby said he is "putting all the pain into something more positive" with the charity's bleed control kits initiative.
"If they are used, they're preventing death. And that's the important thing, to stop families from losing someone from this because the pain is real," he said.