Suffolk father rebuilds vehicle adapted to son's wheelchair
- Published
The father of a 14-year-old boy has built a special vehicle adapted to fit his son's wheelchair.
Robin Middleton bought the Mini van for £600 on eBay for his son Charlie, and has spent the 10 years doing it up.
He said he bought the car to renovate and adapt so that Charlie could join them on trips to vintage car rallies.
Mr Middleton, from Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, said: "We want him to be able to do what other people take for granted."
Charlie has used a wheelchair all his life after he was deprived of oxygen for several minutes at birth, which led to a number of health issues.
Except for four original panels, the "Pope mobile", as the family calls it, has been completely rebuilt, including replacing the flooring which was not strong or stable enough to support a wheelchair.
Mr Middleton said the rest of the vehicle was completely rebuilt using parts that were as close to the originals as possible.
After 13 previous owners, Mr Middleton who owns RJM Bodyworks of Stowmarket, saw the project through to the end.
He said: "There were several stages there where I did think it probably wouldn't get done, but I really wanted to get it done so we could get Charlie out.
"That gave me the drive, and a good friend of mine helped me along the way," he said.
Now completed, the car has had its first drive along the roads after passing its MOT.
"We want him to be able to do what [other] people take for granted... I wanted him to be able to do the same as what other people can do," he said.
