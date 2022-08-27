Ipswich Town asks fans to clap in memory of baby who died

Ipswich town fans at Portman RoadPA Media
Ipswich Town have asked fans to hold a round of applause for a baby girl on Saturday

Ipswich Town fans have been asked to take part in a round of applause in memory of a baby girl who died.

Lilly Ann Allen was just 10 weeks old when she died earlier this month, the club said.

Fans have been asked to applaud during the 10th minute of Saturday's match against Barnsley at Portman Road.

Team captain Sam Morsy backed the campaign on social media and said it "would be amazing to get as many people involved in this".

In a post shared on behalf of the girl's family, it said she was born on 25 May and died on 7 August.

It said though she had never been to see the club play, she had worn her Ipswich Town kit supporting the team with her family.

A tribute to Lilly will be published in the matchday programme.

