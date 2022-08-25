Heavy downpours lead to Norfolk and Suffolk flooding

Tesco in Fakenham has been flooded Andrew Simnor
A Tesco in Fakenham, Norfolk was forced to close after heavy rain flooded the store

Heavy rain in the early hours across parts of eastern England has led to homes and buildings being flooded.

Areas of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, including Risbygate, Northgate and Bury Park Drive, were found waterlogged by firefighters.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it had attended 10 incidents, including call-outs to Felixstowe and Newmarket.

In Fakenham, Norfolk, a Tesco supermarket re-opened after water breached the store.

The car park at Tesco in Fakenham became under water

Drivers are being warned not to speed by Suffolk Police after cars - one with a baby on board - were seen driving fast and too close together through standing water on the A14.

The East of England has been warned by the Met Office to expect more heavy rain and thunderstorms until at least 15:00 BST.

According to Weatherquest and BBC Look East forecaster Dan Holley, an unofficial rain gauge at Kentford in west Suffolk had reached 100mm (almost four inches) of rain in under six hours.

He said Brooms Barn in Bury St Edmunds recorded 66mm (2.6in) on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Andrewsfield in Dunmow, Essex had seen 61mm (2.4 inches) of rainfall.

