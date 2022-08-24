Man arrested after ambulance taken from West Suffolk Hospital
A man has been arrested after an ambulance was taken from outside a hospital.
The vehicle was driven from West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on Tuesday evening.
Police said they arrested a 51-year-old man about a mile away, outside the town's police investigation centre, at 20:50 BST after a controlled stop.
A patient and a crew member in the ambulance were unharmed, the East of England Ambulance Service said.
The man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to provide a breath test, a police spokesman said.
West Suffolk Hospital NHS Foundation Trust directed requests for comment to the police.
