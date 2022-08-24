Felixstowe port disruption could escalate until Christmas says union
Disruption at the UK's largest container port could escalate until Christmas unless workers are given an improved pay offer, a union boss said.
The general secretary of Unite, Sharon Graham, was addressing the picket line at the Port of Felixstowe on Wednesday.
Her visit comes four days into an eight-day strike, where 1,900 dockers have walked out in a dispute over pay.
A port spokesman accused Unite of "promoting a national agenda at the expense of many of our employees".
Ms Graham said disruption at the port was "not necessary" and bosses "just need to pay the 10%" increase in wages that the union has been requesting for workers.
She said the employer had made multimillion-pound profits but were "asking these workers to take a pay cut". Unite described the port's pay offer as "significantly below" the rate of inflation.
"It's absolutely totally abhorrent," said Ms Graham.
"We will escalate this dispute unless they come back with a revised offer because this is ridiculous."
She said she would "discuss what that escalation looks like" to reps and stewards during her visit.
Asked if disruption could continue until Christmas, she said: "Yes, and unfortunately, if they don't come back to the table this action will continue, and that's not good for the public, it certainly isn't good for these workers and I'd also say it's not good for the employer."
Engineer Stefan Long, 33, from Ipswich, who was among the striking workers, said: "If we can't reach an agreement that's worthwhile even balloting us as the members on, then it'll go as far as it needs to go.
"People feel so strongly about this, it speaks for itself."
Mr Long said he and his wife had to "readjust our lifestyle" as costs rise, with his energy bill soaring from £80 to £220 per month.
"We're cutting back on everything, absolutely everything," he said.
The port said average earnings, including overtime, of the employees involved in the dispute was £43,000.
In response to Ms Graham's visit, a port spokesman said: "A lot of our employees feel let down by Unite.
"Many want to work and are angry that they have not been allowed to vote on the latest company offer.
"Unite say they are a democratic union but their words don't match their deeds and they are promoting a national agenda at the expense of many of our employees.
"The port has offered a deal worth 8.1% to 9.6% this year. The strike imposed on them by Unite is an effective pay cut of 2.2%.
"Many employees have told us they want to come to work but feel too uncomfortable to do so."
