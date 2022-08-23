Ipswich Town reveal Ed Sheeran-designed third kit
Ipswich Town has produced a new "blackout" third kit designed in collaboration with Ed Sheeran.
The singer has been the shirt sponsors for both the men's and women's teams since last season.
According to the League One club the kit incorporates versions of the cover of Sheeran's Equals album, released last year.
Sheeran said he wanted it to be "a cool bit of clothing people around the world would want to wear".
The singer, who grew up in Suffolk and still has a home there, is a Tractor Boys fan and the club's shirts feature mathematical symbols and the word "tour".
The 31-year-old said he was asked by the club "to help design the third kit".
He said he "wanted to make something with a subtle homage to the album", which has sold almost 700,000 copies in the UK.
Paul Macro, head of retail operations at Ipswich Town, said: "We thought it would be great to get Ed involved in the design of our third kit.
"Ed loved the final designs and it's great to finally show off this collaboration to our supporters."
