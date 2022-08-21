Tories suspend Ipswich councillor over alleged Islamophobic tweets
- Published
A Conservative councillor has been suspended from the group after sharing alleged Islamophobic posts on Twitter.
Steve Flood, who represents the Sprites ward on Ipswich Borough Council, allegedly shared tweets that criticised Islam on his account.
Ipswich Conservative Association suspended him from the group on Friday and his Conservative Party membership will be be discussed on Wednesday.
The BBC has contacted Mr Flood for comment.
In a statement, the Conservative Association said: "On Friday morning the Ipswich Conservative Association suspended Councillor Steve Flood following allegations that appeared in the press on Thursday.
"The suspension includes removal of the whip from the Conservative group at the borough council.
"Councillor Flood will appear before the executive of the association at a meeting due to be held on Wednesday 24th August. Following this meeting a decision will be made as to the future of [his] membership of the Conservative Party.
"We take extremely seriously any allegation made against a party member, especially those in elected positions and will deal with them swiftly."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk