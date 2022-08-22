Felixstowe: Strike continues at UK's biggest container port
- Published
A second day of strike action is under way at the UK's busiest container port after workers walked out on Sunday in a pay dispute.
The union Unite said about 1,900 of its members were taking action, expected to last eight days, at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk.
A 7% pay offer from the port operator was described as "significantly below" the rate of inflation by Unite.
The decision to strike was described by the port as "disappointing".
A picket line formed again on the second day of strike action, with the union saying it would be manned until 22:00 each day of the strike.
The Port of Felixstowe handles about 48% of container trade, and employs about 2,550 people, Unite said.
Port spokesman Paul Davey said the pay offer of "7% plus £500 was "a very fair offer indeed."
However, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said Felixstowe docks and its parent company were "enormously profitable" and were putting their profits ahead of "paying their workers a decent wage".
Docker, Andrew Damant, on the picket line on Monday, said workers wanted a 10% rise.
"My rent was increased by £90 six months ago," he said.
"We're on pay-as-you-go gas and electric meters [and] whereas gas was £20 a month in the summer before, it's now £40 a month, the electricity is £100 a month and this is only going to go up and up and up."
There is also concern about the impact of the strike on shipping companies.
Mark Woodward, from DFDS Seaways, said: "Longer term, if the situation isn't resolved, it's going to have a reputational impact both on ourselves as DFDS and the Port of Felixstowe as a safe operating zone and customers will look necessarily elsewhere."
Strike action at the port is expected to last until Monday, 29 August.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk