Host homes sought for Ukrainians living in Suffolk
- Published
More people are being urged to come forward to host Ukrainian refugees.
Suffolk County Council wants more homes for Ukrainians already in the county.
Many hosts are now four months into their six month Homes for Ukraine contract which was launched in March for people forced to flee their country because of the Russian invasion.
The local authority said some visa sponsors who signed up initially for six months may no longer be able to continue hosting beyond this time.
It found some existing arrangements needed to change for personal reasons, such as health, unexpected family events or a bereavement.
Suffolk County Council said it was in need of a wide range of homes for single people, mothers with children and whole families.
Any "self-contained" accommodation, such as an annexe or second home would be particularly helpful.
Sponsors receive £350 a month tax free, for up to 12 months, paid for by the government, to host refugees.
Ukrainian guests are able to claim Universal Credit.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk