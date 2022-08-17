E. coli warning at Suffolk's River Deben swimming spot
- Published
Signs have gone up warning people not to enter the water at a popular bathing and swimming spot due to high levels of E. coli.
Testing was carried out in Ufford in Suffolk after concerns about the water quality in the River Deben were raised.
Ufford Parish Council said it found levels of bacteria that were far higher than government standards at Hawkswade Bridge, known locally as Ufford Hole.
The council said further testing was being carried out.
It said some readings showed 5,900 colony forming units per 100ml of water.
According to government guidelines, good coastal or inland bathing water standard is less than 500 colony forming units per 100ml of water.
The council said lots of people swim, bathe and let their children and dogs into the water, so it has worked with the landowner to put up the signs.
The council said it and the landowner were looking into what their obligations were.
A report earlier this year said there were no rivers in Suffolk that currently met government targets for good water quality.
Local testing started as part of a project led by Woodbridge Town Council member Eamonn O'Nolan and the University of Suffolk.
The Environment Agency has said E. coli can enter rivers from a number of sources.
It said it was a naturally-occurring bacteria found in the guts of all warm-blooded animals and humans.
What is E. coli?
Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria are found in the intestines of humans and animals. There are many different types - some are harmless and others can cause a variety of diseases.
The bacterium is found in faeces and can survive in the environment.
It can cause a range of diseases including urinary tract infection, cystitis (infection of the bladder), and intestinal infection.
Infections can be serious and often cause severe diarrhoea, sometimes with blood in it, abdominal cramps and fever.
Bacteraemia (blood stream infection) may be caused by primary infections spreading to the blood.
Source: Public Health England
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk