Sudbury fire crews tackle 'challenging' large field fire
Firefighters have successfully dealt with a "challenging" field fire in Suffolk amid "tough conditions".
Eight crews tackled the blaze in Sandy Lane, Ballindgon, near Sudbury, at 15:45 BST on Saturday. It was extinguished at 17:51.
Flames spread to about 15 acres (six hectares) near to a recycling centre.
"Crews worked extremely hard in quite tough conditions" and remained to dampen down and to check for hot spots," station manager Rob Green said.
"On arrival they were faced with quite a challenging fire.
"We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that the hot weather and dry conditions are expected to last for the next few says so please be vigilant and careful when outside."
East Anglia has been declared a drought area by the National Drought Group.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service thanked the police for its help and "local farmers who supported us with machinery and water bowsers".
It has asked people to avoid having bonfires and any kind of fire in the open.
It also repeated the advice to never leave a barbecue unattended and be careful when discarding cigarettes and litter.
