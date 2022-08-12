Suffolk field fires being put out across the county
- Published
A fire service has asked people not to use barbeques or open fires after it attended a number of field fires.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said on Thursday it had experienced a "busy one" with crews going to incidents in Bentley, Thorndon and Rattlesden.
Forty acres (16 hectares) of stubble and hedges was burnt on Stowmarket Road, Rattlesden, at about 14:48 BST, it said.
There was an "extreme fire risk" over the next few days, it added.
Station manager Alan Coldwell, from the service, said: "Crews worked extremely hard in this heat to stop the [Rattlesden] fire spreading to neighbouring properties."
The incident was scaled down and crews were left dampening down and dealing with hotspots, he added.
"If I could ask members of the public to be very cautious during the weekend as the conditions are very dry.
"We're attending a lot of incidents of this nature, so if you could avoid using barbeques, and open fires and bonfires it would be much appreciated."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk