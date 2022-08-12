Suffolk field fires being put out across the county

A field fire in Bentley, SuffolkMartin Giles/BBC
Crews were called to tackle a field fire in Bentley on Thursday afternoon

A fire service has asked people not to use barbeques or open fires after it attended a number of field fires.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said on Thursday it had experienced a "busy one" with crews going to incidents in Bentley, Thorndon and Rattlesden.

Forty acres (16 hectares) of stubble and hedges was burnt on Stowmarket Road, Rattlesden, at about 14:48 BST, it said.

There was an "extreme fire risk" over the next few days, it added.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service
Twelve appliances were sent to Rattlesden, close to Stowmarket

Station manager Alan Coldwell, from the service, said: "Crews worked extremely hard in this heat to stop the [Rattlesden] fire spreading to neighbouring properties."

The incident was scaled down and crews were left dampening down and dealing with hotspots, he added.

Martin Giles/BBC
Twelve crews were also sent to the fire in Bentley where people were asked to keep their windows and doors closed

"If I could ask members of the public to be very cautious during the weekend as the conditions are very dry.

"We're attending a lot of incidents of this nature, so if you could avoid using barbeques, and open fires and bonfires it would be much appreciated."

Meteorologist Dan Holley explores why it has been so dry recently in the East of England

