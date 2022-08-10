Rushmere Heath: Fire crews monitoring for hot spots
Firefighters are continuing to monitor the heathland site of a large gorse blaze on the outskirts of a town.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the 2.8 hectare (7 acre)-fire on Rushmere Heath, on the edge of Ipswich, at 17:40 BST on Tuesday.
The fire was got under control, but a few hot spots remained so crews were carrying out regular inspections, a spokeswoman said.
The fire service received 149 calls about the blaze as it took hold.
David King, general manager of Rushmere Golf Club which covers most of Rushmere Heath, said it was "quite a shocking thing to see" but "the course itself has not been damaged by the fire".
"The public must be made aware that, during these severely dry conditions, fires start easily - from a discarded cigarette or even a glass bottle, and then grow very quickly indeed," he added.
