Pakefield cliff fall near Pontins prompts safety warning
- Published
A council has issued a safety warning after a cliff fall near a holiday park.
East Suffolk Council said the cliff fall close to Pontins at Pakefield, near Lowestoft, Suffolk, was reported on Monday afternoon.
It said it was "extremely dangerous to walk close to the cliffs, or climb on them" and urged people to take the "utmost care if visiting this part of Pakefield beach".
The council said warning signs would be put in place "as soon as possible".
Following a cliff fall near to Pontins at Pakefield, residents and visitors are urged to take the utmost care if visiting this part of Pakefield beach and to stay away from the cliffs.— East Suffolk Council (@EastSuffolk) August 9, 2022
It is extremely dangerous to walk close to the cliffs, or climb on them. @CPE_NandS pic.twitter.com/nyFAazmQWJ
East Suffolk Council previously said Pakefield had been subject to "unprecedented rates of coastal erosion" since 2019.
Storms earlier this year caused "significant damage" along the coastline and four properties had to be demolished.