Farmer calls for temporary closure of footpaths to prevent wild fires
- Published
A farmer has called for a temporary closure of countryside footpaths after four fires broke out on her land in 10 days during the hot weather.
Liz Hitchcock, who contract farms 1,900 acres at Claydon, Suffolk, said she believes the fires were deliberate.
"We have extreme circumstances, the ground is tinder dry," she said.
The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has also called for an immediate ban on disposable barbecues and sky lanterns.
"Every fire has been next to a footpath," Ms Hitchcock said.
"I want people to enjoy the countryside," she said. "When we had foot and mouth there was a temporary closure put on footpaths where they went across fields.
"Somebody is going to get seriously hurt. With the speed that fire travels, you can't outrun them and on Friday, the wind changed direction."
She said the quick actions of the Binder family, which runs a waste treatment works nearby, stopped the blaze reaching a business park.
"Even when we have finished combining, the risk is still going to carry on until we get a large amount of rain to soften the ground," she added.
It's people's livelihoods and the environment that they're destroying, and the fire service is on its knees."
CLA regional director, Cath Crowther, said the closure of footpaths would be difficult to police but that more should be done by the public to prevent field fires.
"Fire can spread faster that anyone can run and can devastate farmland, wildlife and property," she said.
"There's no responsible way to use a fire lantern, for example. They might look pretty but essentially you're releasing a naked flame into the sky, having no control over where it will fall," she said.
"We also know numerous wild fires have started as a result of disposable barbecues.
"People want to go out and enjoy the countryside - but be responsible."
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said it does receive calls to an increasing number of fires during the hot summer months.
"There's a lot of farming going on, a lot of crops that need to be brought in," he said.
"But on Sunday we dealt with incidents fairly well because we didn't have too much wind to accelerate the fire."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk