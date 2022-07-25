Latitude 2022 in pictures: Ed Sheeran joins Snow Patrol
Tens of thousands made the most of the sunshine as the Latitude festival played out with its mix of music, art, comedy and a few surprises.
Last year's festival at Henham Park was a government pilot event, testing whether big-scale events could return in the middle of a pandemic.
This year, the restrictions were gone. Ravers raved, mosh pits formed and a few brave souls even swam in the lake to cool off at temperatures climbed.
The line-up was a little uneven. For every Lewis Capaldi or Phoebe Bridgers, there was a new or left-field act that meant nothing to the festival's largely mainstream audience of middle-aged parents and kids. It was no surprise that nostalgic 90s/00s bands like Groove Armada and Shed Seven drew some of the biggest crowds of the weekend.
Musical highlights included Lewis Capaldi's big-hearted singalong set on Friday night; US indie singer Phoebe Bridgers, whose hushed acoustic songs cast a spell over the BBC Sounds stage; Little Simz, seemingly having the time of her life at the Obelisk arena; and Take That's Mark Owen, who got the crowd to sing Happy Birthday to his 10-year-old daughter Fox.
As many of the performers at the Comedy Arena noted, Covid seemed to have been completely forgotten at the first full Latitude since 2019. "Remember banging a pan in the street in your pyjamas?" asked Kerry Godliman. "Did we dream that?"
But compére David Morgan urged caution, telling fans: "Please, please, please take a lateral flow test when you get home."
I've got a swab up my nose right now.
