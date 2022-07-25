Knodishall homes evacuated after large fire on common
Homes were evacuated after a "large fire" on a common, the fire service said.
Sixteen appliances from Suffolk County and Rescue Service attended the blaze on Knodishall Common at about 20:00 BST on Sunday.
Will Tel from the service said crews "worked really hard" to stop the fire damaging any properties.
Mr Tel appealed for people not to use barbecues or have open fires as the risk was "incredibly high".
He said a community centre was supporting residents who were "temporarily evacuated" from their homes.
"Conditions are very dry and wind is up as well," he said.
"Be really mindful that obviously a small spark can create a significant fire."
