Woman dies and three hurt in Suffolk caravan fire
A woman has died and three people injured in a fire which engulfed a caravan.
The blaze broke out at a caravan site near Saxmundham in Suffolk at 04:40 BST.
The fire was confined to one caravan. Police said the woman's next of kin was being supported.
A joint investigation into the cause is being carried out by East Suffolk Council, Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.
The fire took hold in the early hours at Wardspring Farm in Leiston Road.
The site, marketed as Happy Days Retro Vacations, is home to seven Airstream caravans.
The site owners did not respond to a request for comment and its own website appears to be offline.
Campfires and barbecues are permitted at the location, according to booking sites.
The site, which also allows camping, was listed as being closed on some booking sites on Sunday.
