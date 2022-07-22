Ipswich: Three teenagers arrested after stabbing incident
Three teenagers have been arrested after a boy was chased by a group on bicycles and stabbed in a town centre.
Suffolk Police said the 17-year-old boy was attacked on Princes Street in Ipswich on Wednesday evening.
On boy, aged 16, was released and is due to answer police bail on 2 August; the other two, aged 16 and 17, are due to answer bail on 18 August.
A Section 60 stop and search order was put in place for 24 hours following the stabbing.
Such orders mean police officers can stop and search people, regardless of whether they are suspects or not, if they believe weapons are being carried or there is a risk of violence.
Police said the victim was on foot and was reportedly chased by a group on bicycles along Silent Street, through Cromwell Square and then on Franciscan Way before being stabbed at about 21:50 BST.
He was treated in hospital for "superficial" injuries to his legs and one of his arms, the force said.
Suffolk Police said there would be more visible patrols in the area this weekend to "reassure" the local community.
The force said early inquiries led detectives to believe the teenagers were known to each other and it was not a random attack.
