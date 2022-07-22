Lowestoft police stop lorry over 'worst game of Jenga'

Lorry transporting a skip and a carSuffolk Police
Officers stopped the lorry in Pakefield

Police have stopped a vehicle after they saw it transporting a silver hatchback car perched on top of a skip.

The lorry was on the A12 near Lowestoft in Suffolk at about 09:30 BST on Tuesday when it was stopped by officers opposite Pontins in Pakefield.

The force said the driver was issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) for an insecure load.

Despite appearances, the force said it was "not actually the world's worst game of Jenga".

