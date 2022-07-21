UK heatwave: How are homeless people in Ipswich coping?
By Laurence Cawley, Robby West & Jamie Niblock
BBC News, East
- Published
"It was horrible, there was nowhere you could go to get shade," says Derek Thompson. "You couldn't cool down - it was just too hot.
"For people like us who are on the streets, it is not as easy to go into a house or a shop to cool down.
"We are stuck out here. It is crap really but we carry on."
Originally from Hull, Mr Thompson was homeless for six years living outside two different stores in Ipswich.
After a period of living with his partner, he has returned to the streets about two weeks ago after he was, he says, "kicked out".
Shortly before speaking to the BBC, Mr Thompson was given a bottle of sun cream by the Ipswich Housing Action Group, a charity which supports homeless people in the town.
"We can't all afford to go out and buy things like that because [sun cream] is expensive," Mr Thompson says.
"I will share this [the sun cream] with other people if they need it. It will probably go through about 20 people because when we're out here, we look out for each other."
'I cannot wave a magic wand'
Mr Thompson was given the sun cream by Robert Wragg, one of the outreach workers at the charity.
Each day he was carries out routine checks on those in the town who are known to be homeless.
The number of homeless people he will see sleeping on the streets each days varies from between three and 10.
"It is erratic, it is not a regular number," he says.
Amid the heatwave, Mr Wragg and his colleagues have been out offering bottles of water, hats and sun cream to those they encounter.
"We give the advice about keeping in the shade and keeping hydrated," he says. "But we can't force people to do that, it is their choice.
"Sometimes I feel a bit useless because I cannot wave a magic wand and change their situation for them. All I can try to do is to help as best as I can and to signpost them to the facilities that are out there.
"To be honest, it is sad that we have rough sleepers at all in this day and age.
"Until we deal with some of the issues around appropriate accommodation and being able to move people with the support they need into those properties, it is always going to be difficult."
'It just runs off me like milk'
One of those who politely turns down the offer of free sun cream is Simon, who has been homeless for 18 months in Ipswich after his marriage broke down.
"The only reason that I don't use it is because when I sweat, it just runs off me like milk," the 52-year-old says.
That is not an issue if you have ready access to showers and a washing machine, but a big issue if you don't, he says.
"The weather recently, with the sun, has not been too bad to be honest," he says.
"I don't really mind the sun - I drink a lot of water. People bring me water all the time so I am quite lucky in that respect.
"It is only dangerous if you don't look after yourself. Just because I am in the situation I am in doesn't mean I can't use common sense and keep hydrated.
"Everyone thinks it is really tough but if you find the right environment, the right shelter, and treat people with kindness then you don't really get much trouble."
He is far less concerned about weather than falling victim to those intent on violence.
"There was a period very recently when it was assaulted twice in a week, including a time when three lads ran over my feet while I was in my sleeping bag and then tried dragging my sleeping bag off me," he says.
"They were laughing and talking and then, because I wouldn't give them my bag, they jumped off and started kicking me in the ribs.
"So some nights are pretty tough."
'We are full'
Jools Ramsey is the chief executive at the Ipswich Housing Action Group, which supports both single homeless people and those at risk of homelessness.
She says at any given time there are about 1,000 people homeless in Ipswich, though giving an exact figure was impossible because many are "sofa surfers", those in refuges, people living in their vehicles as well as the "visibly homeless" rough sleepers.
The charity has 55 bed spaces across Ipswich, which provides supported living for up to 18 months.
The aim of the accommodation, says Ms Ramsey, is to help homeless people "recover from their experience of homelessness and to move to independent living".
She says the current cost of living crisis, along with the impact of the pandemic on people's mental health, has put many of those who might have been ready to live independently again "back a step".
"We are full, the vast majority of the local authority accommodation is full and we found last week that there was not a single property available for rent in Ipswich that was below the local housing allowance," she says.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk