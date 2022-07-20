Sizewell C granted development consent by government
The government has granted development consent for the new Sizewell C nuclear power plant on the Suffolk coast.
The project, mainly funded by the French energy company EDF, is expected to cost in the region of £20bn.
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy's consent is required for nationally significant infrastructure projects and is followed by more detailed planning applications.
The power plant would be built next to the existing Sizewell B power plant.
