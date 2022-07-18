Wildfire warning as field partially destroyed near Ipswich
Eight fire crews tackled a wildfire that took hold in a field.
It started in Grundisburgh Road in Culpho, near Ipswich, at about 11:00 BST on Sunday.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said they had tackled a number of fires over the weekend and warned people to be vigilant and aware of the danger of wildfires.
Writing on its social media platforms, the service said: "It's hotting up and the ground is very dry."
