Wildfire warning as field partially destroyed near Ipswich

Fire crews tackling wildfireSuffolk Fire and Rescue
Eight crews were sent to a fire in a field near Ipswich on Sunday

Eight fire crews tackled a wildfire that took hold in a field.

It started in Grundisburgh Road in Culpho, near Ipswich, at about 11:00 BST on Sunday.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said they had tackled a number of fires over the weekend and warned people to be vigilant and aware of the danger of wildfires.

Writing on its social media platforms, the service said: "It's hotting up and the ground is very dry."

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service warned of the dangers of wildfires during hot weather

